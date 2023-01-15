Breaking News Today, January 15 LIVE Updates: 75th Army Day Parade Held In Bengaluru, Out Of Delhi For First Time

-
09:42 AM
Every Indian Proud Of Our Army: PM Modi On 75th Army Day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishes the nation on the occasion of 75th Army Day and lauds the Indian Army. The soldiers have always kept our nation safe and are widely admired for their service during times of crisis, he says. "On Army Day, I convey my best wishes to all army personnel, veterans and their families. Every Indian is proud of our Army and will always be grateful to our soldiers," PM Modi tweets.
India observes Army Day on January 15 to mark the day Field Marshal K M Cariappa took over as the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army, replacing his British predecessor, in 1949.
-
09:35 AM
Flights Delayed At IGI Airport As Fog Blankets Delhi
As many as six flights, scheduled to depart from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport, was delayed due to fog. Here's a list of flight routes affected by the severe fog:
- Delhi-Riyadh,
- Delhi-Shimla-Kullu,
- Delhi-Varanasi,
- Delhi-Dharamshala-Srinagar,
- Delhi-Shimla- Dharamshala,
- Delhi-Dehradun.
-
09:33 AM
75th Army Day Parade Held In Bengaluru
Army chief General Manoj Pande takes part in the 75th Army Day event being held in Bengaluru at Govindaswamy parade ground.
Karnataka | Army chief Gen Manoj Pande attends the #ArmyDay2023 event in Bengaluru at Govindaswamy parade ground here. pic.twitter.com/O8JTzKOdKh— ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2023
-
08:49 AM
Jallikattu Begins In Madurai, Tamil Nadu
The Jallikattu celebrations begin in Avaniyapuram of Madurai, Tamil Nadu. Apprising of the arrangements made to hold the event, District Collector Aneesh Sekhar says, "For Avaniyapuram, we have made all arrangements for the smooth conduct of Jallikattu. Ensuring the safety of bulls as well as players. 3 levels of barricading put in to ensure that bulls play in the play arena and spectators are also protected."
"We'll follow all regulations by the SC as well as the government of Tamil Nadu. In Avaniyapuram, there is direction from the HC. Only 25 players will be playing around (at one time). We're expecting 300 players and more than 800 players to participate," ANI quotes Sekhar as saying.
-
08:45 AM
Delhi University's Hansraj College Doesn't Serve Non-veg
Delhi University's Hansraj College has stopped serving non-vegetarian food to students in the canteen or hostel. This reportedly happened after offline classes resumed post Covid. Reacting on the issue, Principal of Hansraj College, Prof Rama says, "I don't remember when exactly the serving of non-veg food was stopped. It was 3-4 years back, but the committee must have had a word with students before taking the decision and then the decision must have taken to stop serving non-veg food."
"Administration didn't receive any complaints against the decision to serve veg food only. No student has complained about it. In our college canteen, non-veg food was never served. The facility of serving non-veg food in the hostel was stopped after Covid-19 outbreak," ANI quotes her as saying.
-
08:36 AM
3 Dead, 2 Critical In Cleveland Home Shooting; Gunman Arrested
A man was arrested after a shooting at a Cleveland home that killed two adults and a teenager and left another adult and a young child critically wounded Friday evening, authorities said. Officers in a police cruiser were flagged down by the 41-year-old suspect at about 8 pm Friday and told that five people had been shot at a home in the Brooklyn Centre neighbourhood a few miles southwest of downtown, Cleveland police said. The man, a relative of the two adults killed, was taken into custody at the scene.
-
08:34 AM
Russian Strikes Will Cause Power Cuts Across Ukraine: Energy Minister
Ukraine Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko on Saturday said damage to power infrastructure from a wave of Russian missile strikes would lead to emergency power outages in most regions across the country. Russia launched fresh strikes on Ukraine's Dnipro, killing as many as 12 people. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the death toll is expected to rise.
#WATCH | Russia unleashed major attacks on Ukraine, hitting energy infrastructure and killing at least 12 people in a missile strike on a nine-story apartment building in Dnipro, reports Reuters— ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2023
(Video Source: Reuters) pic.twitter.com/SN9vhvgiXb
-
08:32 AM
PM Modi To Flag off 8th Vande Bharat Express
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the Vande Bharat Express train between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam on Sunday at 10:30 am. PM Modi will inaugurate the train virtually. This will be the eighth Vande Bharat Express train introduced by Indian Railways.
-
08:26 AM
75th Army Day Parade In Bengaluru Today
India observes the 75th Army Day today and the celebrations are scheduled to be held in Bengaluru. This if for the first time that the Army Day parade will be held outside Delhi since the first celebrations in 1949. The parade will take place at Parade Ground, MEG & Centre in Bengaluru.
Army chief General Manoj Pande, who will be present at the event, will review the parade and distribute gallantry awards. Further, there will be a motorcycle display by the Army Service Corps (ASC) Tornadoes, a skydiving display by the Paratroopers, daredevil jumps, and a fly past by of helicopters of the Army Aviation Corps.
More In News
-
India
-
Breaking News Today, January 15 LIVE Updates: 75th Army Day Parade Held In Bengaluru, Out Of Delhi For First TimeIndia
-
India
-
World
-
World
-
Entertainment
-
Today Deals
LIVE BLOG
Breaking News Today, January 15 LIVE Updates: 75th Army Day Parade Held In Bengaluru, Out Of Delhi For First Time
Akanksha Verma
Sun, 15 Jan 2023 09:42 AM IST
Sun, 15 Jan 2023 09:42 AM IST
Each and everything that happens around us impacts us in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.
15 January 2023