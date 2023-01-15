Breaking News Today, January 15 LIVE Updates: 75th Army Day Parade Held In Bengaluru, Out Of Delhi For First Time

09:42 AM

Every Indian Proud Of Our Army: PM Modi On 75th Army Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishes the nation on the occasion of 75th Army Day and lauds the Indian Army. The soldiers have always kept our nation safe and are widely admired for their service during times of crisis, he says. "On Army Day, I convey my best wishes to all army personnel, veterans and their families. Every Indian is proud of our Army and will always be grateful to our soldiers," PM Modi tweets.

India observes Army Day on January 15 to mark the day Field Marshal K M Cariappa took over as the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army, replacing his British predecessor, in 1949.