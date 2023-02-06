Breaking News LIVE: Oppn Demands Discussion On Adani Row, China Border Issue

-
11:44 AM
Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha Adjourned
While opposition leaders chanted slogans calling for a JPC (Joint Parliamentary Committee) probe into the Adani issue, the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm.
-
11:35 AM
Oppn Parties Hold Meet In Kharge's Chamber Over Adani Row
Parties that were present in Kharge's chamber for the opposition meeting to chalk out a strategy on allegations of fraud against the Adani Group, which has tanked the stock market, included Congress, MK Stalin's DMK, Sharad Pawar-led NCP, K Chandrashekar Rao's Bharat Rashtra Samithi, Nitish Kumar's JD(U), Samajwadi Party, CPI(M), CPI, Kerala Congress (Jose Mani), JMM, RLD, RSP, AAP, IUML, RJD, and Shiv Sena.
-
11:24 AM
Govt Trying To Cover Up Adani Issue: RJD MP Manoj Jha
RJD MP Manoj Jha voices same demand and says, "People are worried, but the government is trying to cover up the Adani issue. Adani is claiming that this is an attack on nation, but how? We want a JPC probe into this."
-
11:21 AM
Parliament Budget Session: Oppn Holds Protest, Demands Discussion On Adani Row
Leader of Parliament in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge says, "We demand discussion on our notices, we're ready for a detailed discussion. We want it to be taken up first. Ready to speak on President's Address and we give it its due importance. But first priority is that PM Modi give a reply on this issue."
-
11:13 AM
5 New SC Judges Sworn In
Five new judges were sworn in in the Supreme Court today. Chief Justice DY Chandrachud administered the oath of office to Justice Pankaj Mithal, Justice Sanjay Karol, Justice Sanjay Kumar, Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Justice Manoj Misra.
-
10:25 AM
Turkey Earthquake: Over 100 Dead In Syria, Turkey After 7.9Magnitude Earthquake
On Monday, Turkey and Syria were hit by a strong 7.9-magnitude earthquake that killed several people , destroyed homes while people were sleeping, and caused vibrations to be felt as far away as the island of Cyprus. The local officials puit the initial death toll in Turkey at 53, although it threatened to rise significantly higher because it struck while the majority of people were still asleep at home.
Syrian state media initially reported that as many as 42 people died in government-controlled parts of northern Syria.
-
10:00 AM
Parliament Budget Session February 6
During the first part of the Budget Session, Congress MP Manish Tewari gives Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha, to discuss the border situation with China. The Parliamentary Budget Session started on January 31 and will continue until April 6 with 27 sittings spread over 66 days and the regular recess.
-
09:51 AM
AAP Says Alderman Should Not Be Allowed To Vote
On Sunday, all 135 councillors of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) wrote to MCD's Presiding Officer Satya Sharma, that the aldermen should not be allowed to vote. According to the party, both the Delhi Municipal Act and the Constitution prohibit nominated council members from casting a vote. They alleged that the BJP's activities before the mayoral election indicated their intention to manipulate the exercise.
-
09:43 AM
Delhi Mayor Polls: Nominees For Deputy Mayor
The nominees for the post of deputy mayor are Kamal Bagri and Aaley Mohammad Iqbal (AAP) (BJP). In addition to the mayor and deputy mayor, the municipal house will also elect six members of the MCD's standing committee.
-
09:38 AM
Delhi Mayor Election Likely Today
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will hold elections for the mayor, deputy mayor, and standing committee members on February 6 following the two unsuccessful attempts.
The ruling Aam Admi Party (AAP) has nominated Shelly Oberoi as its mayoral candidate, while the BJP has fielded Reha Gupta. In Delhi, there are five one-year terms for the position of mayor on a rotation basis, with the first year reserved for women, the second for open category, the third for the reserved category, and the final two also in the open category.
-
09:24 AM
TMC Releases Manifesto For Tripura
Earlier on Sunday, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) also released the party's manifesto with a promise to provide two lakh jobs in five years and as many as 50,000 jobs in the first year if voted to power in the upcoming assembly pol
-
09:23 AM
Tripura Polls On Feb 16
The Tripura Assembly election for the 60 seats is scheduled to be held on February 16 and the counting of votes will begin on March 2.
-
09:00 AM
Tripura Election: Amit Shah To Address Two Rallies
As the Tripura Assembly election draws closer, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be visiting Tripura to address two election rallies in the state today. He will address rallies at Khowai in the Khowai district and Santirbazar in the South Tripura district. The Union Minister will also join a road show in Agartala city today.
LIVE BLOG
Breaking News LIVE: Oppn Demands Discussion On Adani Row, China Border Issue
Akanksha Verma
Mon, 06 Feb 2023 11:44 AM IST
06 February 2023