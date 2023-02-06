Breaking News LIVE: Oppn Demands Discussion On Adani Row, China Border Issue

10:25 AM

Turkey Earthquake: Over 100 Dead In Syria, Turkey After 7.9Magnitude Earthquake

On Monday, Turkey and Syria were hit by a strong 7.9-magnitude earthquake that killed several people , destroyed homes while people were sleeping, and caused vibrations to be felt as far away as the island of Cyprus. The local officials puit the initial death toll in Turkey at 53, although it threatened to rise significantly higher because it struck while the majority of people were still asleep at home.

Syrian state media initially reported that as many as 42 people died in government-controlled parts of northern Syria.