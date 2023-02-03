LIVE: Both Houses Adjourned Amid Ruckus By Opposition Leaders Over Hindenburg Report Against Adani Group

10:36 AM

Parliament Budget Session: Adani row continues in Parliament

BRS MP K Keshava Rao gives Suspension of Business notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 to discuss the Hindenburg report against Adani Enterprises.

Shiv Sena MP (Uddhav Thackeray faction) Priyanka Chaturvedi gives Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under Rule 267 to discuss the matter of "urgent public importance in light of reported incidents of overexposure of holdings of LIC, SBI, etc."