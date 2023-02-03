LIVE: Both Houses Adjourned Amid Ruckus By Opposition Leaders Over Hindenburg Report Against Adani Group

-
11:24 AM
Parliament Budget Session: Both Houses adjourned till 2 pm
Both houses of Parliament, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, on Friday, witnessed adjournments after a ruckus by opposition leaders over the Hindenburg report against Adani Enterprises continues for the second day today.
-
11:21 AM
Sonia Gandhi arrives at Parliament
Delhi: Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson and MP Sonia Gandhi arrives at the Parliament
Delhi: Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson and MP Sonia Gandhi arrives at the Parliament
#BudgetSession pic.twitter.com/uiqkEQxE9w
-
11:21 AM
Parliament Budget Session
Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge has given suspension of Business Notice under rule 267 to discuss the issue of investment by LIC, Public Sector Banks and financial institutions in companies losing market value.
-
10:38 AM
Parliament Budget Session: Opposition's meet underway at Kharge's residence
Opposition parties meeting underway in Parliament to chalk out the strategy for the floor of the House.
Opposition parties meeting underway in Parliament to chalk out the strategy for the floor of the House.
(Source: Congress)#BudgetSession2023 pic.twitter.com/y22jtxWluO
-
10:37 AM
Parliament Budget Session: Opposition leaders meet to discuss Adani row
A meeting of floor leaders of Opposition parties has been called on how to move ahead. We will discuss our further actions in the meeting. We had given notices yesterday but no discussion was done: LoP Mallikarjun Kharge on meeting to chalk out strategy amid row over Adani stocks
#BudgetSession2023 | Opposition parties meeting underway in Parliament to chalk out the strategy for the floor of the House pic.twitter.com/ypbEeKKvtC— ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2023
-
10:36 AM
Sanja Raut sends defamation notice to Narayan Rane
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) MP Sanjay Raut sent a defamation notice to Union Min Narayan Rane for making defamatory, malicious & false remarks about him at the Konkan Festival organised in Bhandup on Jan 15, 2023: Adv Sarthak P Shetty, lawyer of Sanjay Raut
-
10:36 AM
Parliament Budget Session: Adani row continues in Parliament
BRS MP K Keshava Rao gives Suspension of Business notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 to discuss the Hindenburg report against Adani Enterprises.
Shiv Sena MP (Uddhav Thackeray faction) Priyanka Chaturvedi gives Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under Rule 267 to discuss the matter of "urgent public importance in light of reported incidents of overexposure of holdings of LIC, SBI, etc."
-
10:35 AM
Sitharaman to brief BJP MPs on Budget 2023
Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Kiren Rijiju and BJP MPs Sukanta Majumdar & Sushil Modi arrive at Parliament. Union FM Nirmala Sitharaman to brief all BJP MPs on the Budget, in Parliament; all Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha MPs are expected to be present.
#WATCH | Union Budget 2023: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at Parliament.— ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2023
FM will brief all BJP MPs on the Budget, in Parliament; all Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha MPs are expected to be present. pic.twitter.com/ZQIm8q4TAI
-
10:34 AM
Telangana Assembly Session
The Telangana Assembly session will begin today. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan's ceremonial address in the Assembly to be done today and the budget likely be presented on 6th February.
-
10:34 AM
Opposition leaders meet to discuss strategy
"Floor leaders of Opposition parties will be meeting in the chamber of LoP Mallikarjun Kharge in Parliament to coordinate strategy. Only an independent investigation will save LIC, SBI & other institutions forced by PM to invest in Adani Group," tweets Congress MP Jairam Ramesh
LIVE: Both Houses Adjourned Amid Ruckus By Opposition Leaders Over Hindenburg Report Against Adani Group
LIVE: Both Houses Adjourned Amid Ruckus By Opposition Leaders Over Hindenburg Report Against Adani Group
Fri, 03 Feb 2023 11:25 AM IST
Breaking News Today, Parliament Budget Session LIVE Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman briefed the BJP MPs on the Union Budget 2023-24 presented in the Parliament earlier this week. All Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs of the party were present in the meeting, being held ahead of today's Parliament Session. Visuals from Parliament showed Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Kiren Rijiju, Dharmendra Pradhan, V Muraleedharan and BJP MPs Sukanta Majumdar and Sushil Modi arriving for the meeting. Meanwhile, LoP in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge has called a meeting of Opposition MPs today to chalk out the strategy for the floor of the House during the ongoing budget session. This comes after the Opposition attempted to corner the government on Thursday over Hindenburg-Adani and demanded a probe into the matter.