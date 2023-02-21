Breaking News February 21 LIVE Updates Following the Election Commission’s decision to hand over the Shiv Sena’s symbol and name to Eknath Shinde camp MLAs and leaders loyal to the Maharashtra Chief Minister are likely to meet today They are expected to appoint party’s office bearers MLAs of the Shinde camp led by chief whip in the assembly Bharat Gogawale met Speaker Rahul Narvekar to demand the handover of Shiv Sena’s legislative party office at the Vidhan Bhavan Meanwhile the party’s Uddhav Thackeray faction has reached the Supreme Court over the matter saying the ECI’s decision was erroneous and that it was based on Eknath Shinde camp’s purported majority in the assembly which is a matter sub judice with the top court