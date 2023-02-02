LIVE BLOG

LIVE: Ruckus Expected In Parliament Over Budget; Plea In Bombay HC Against Dhankar, Rijiju's Remarks On Judiciary

Talibuddin Khan
Thu, 02 Feb 2023 09:04 AM IST
Parliament Budget Session LIVE Updates: Both houses of the Parliament, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are likely to witness fireworks as lawmakers are set to discuss the motion of thanks to Tuesday's address of President Draupadi Murmu today. The opposition has termed the President's address as BJP's Election Speech. Meanwhile, the opposition is also likely to corner the government over the Union Budget 2023. The opposition parties including Congress, AAP, and TMC among others have slammed the Union Budget 2023 and called it BJP's Election Manifesto for 2024 Polls. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday presented the Budget 2023 with a slew of big announcements. The finance minister has increased the Tax rebate limit to Rs 7 lakh and also reduced tax slabs from six to five.

02 February 2023

  • 09:03 AM

    Plea in Bombay HC against Law Minister, Vice President's remarks on Judiciary

    A PIL is filed in Bombay HC yesterday by the Bombay Lawyers association against Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar and Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju for their recent statements on the judiciary. The petition seeks that the HC restrains them from discharging their official duties and declare that both are disqualified from holding their constitutional posts by showing a lack of faith in the constitution of India through their public conduct and their statements.

  • 09:02 AM

    Adani Enterprises calls off FPO amid nosediving shares

    Once the market stabilizes, we'll review our capital market strategy. We've a strong focus on ESG & every business of ours will continue to create value in responsible way. The strongest validation of our governance principles, comes from our several int'l partnerships: G Adani

    Our balance sheet is healthy and assets, robust. Our EBIDTA levels & cash flows have been very strong & we've an impeccable track record of fulfilling our debt obligations. We'll continue to focus on long term value creation & growth will be managed by internal accruals: G Adani

    For me, the interest of my investors is paramount & everything is secondary. Hence to insulate investors from potential losses we've withdrawn FPO. This decision will not have impact on our existing operations and future plans. We'll continue to focus on timely execution: G Adani

  • 09:01 AM

    2 killed in road accident in Karnataka

    Karnataka | A woman namely Gayathri Kumar and her daughter Samatha Kumar died when a concrete mixer truck overturned and crushed their vehicle on Bengaluru's Bannerghatta Road. Police identified the truck owner and search for the driver and owner is underway: Bengaluru Police

  • 09:01 AM

    Parliament Budget Session

    CPI Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam has served a notice to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar under rule 267 for suspension of business in Rajya Sabha today and demanded a discussion on the Adani stock crash terming the matter as "urgent"

  • 09:00 AM

    Chhattisgarh CM slams Railway Budget

    Around Rs 2,35,000 crore have been allocated to Railways. Is this for the employees or for new recruitments or is it just for the modernisation of Railways before selling it to private companies: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

  • 08:59 AM

    3-storey building collapses in JK

    A Three storey building collapsed at Narwal Yard Transport Nagar Area in Jammu. No loss of life reported so far. Further details awaited

