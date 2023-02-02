LIVE: Ruckus Expected In Parliament Over Budget; Plea In Bombay HC Against Dhankar, Rijiju's Remarks On Judiciary

09:02 AM

Adani Enterprises calls off FPO amid nosediving shares

Once the market stabilizes, we'll review our capital market strategy. We've a strong focus on ESG & every business of ours will continue to create value in responsible way. The strongest validation of our governance principles, comes from our several int'l partnerships: G Adani

Our balance sheet is healthy and assets, robust. Our EBIDTA levels & cash flows have been very strong & we've an impeccable track record of fulfilling our debt obligations. We'll continue to focus on long term value creation & growth will be managed by internal accruals: G Adani

For me, the interest of my investors is paramount & everything is secondary. Hence to insulate investors from potential losses we've withdrawn FPO. This decision will not have impact on our existing operations and future plans. We'll continue to focus on timely execution: G Adani