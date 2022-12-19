Breaking News Today, December 19 LIVE Updates: 'One Of The Most Thrilling Football Matches,' Says PM Modi On Argentina's FIFA World Cup Win

-
09:24 AM
Nine Drones Shot Down In Kyiv's Airspace
Nine Iranian-made Shahed drones were shot down early on Monday in Kyiv's airspace in the latest attack by Russia on the city, the capital's military administration said on the Telegram messaging app. "The enemy is attacking the capital with 'Shahed' barrage ammunition," the administration said on the Telegram messaging app.
-
09:16 AM
Blasts Rock Kyiv
Several loud blasts were heard early on Monday in Kyiv and the region that surrounds the Ukrainian capital, Reuters reported, citing witnesses. Earlier, Oleksiy Kuleba, governor of the Kyiv region, said that the region was under a drone attack. It was not immediately clear whether the blasts were air defence systems destroying the drones or hitting targets.
-
09:05 AM
Messi Says Won't Retire From Argentina National Team
After Argentina's spectacular FIFA World Cup victory over France, Lionel Messi announced that he will continue to play football for his country. In what comes as a relief to his fans, Messi said, "No, I'm not going to retiring from the Argentina national team. I want to continue playing as a champion."
-
08:57 AM
PM Modi Hails France's 'Spirited' Performance
In another post, PM Modi congratulated France for their 'spirited' performance. "Congratulations to France for a spirited performance at the #FIFAWorldCup! They also delighted Football fans with their skill and sportsmanship on the way to the finals. @EmmanuelMacron," he wrote.
-
08:55 AM
Congrats To Argentina: PM Modi
After Argentina's spectacular FIFA World Cup win on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the champions and said the game will be remembered as one of the most 'thrilling' football matches ever. "This will be remembered as one of the most thrilling Football matches! Congrats to Argentina on becoming #FIFAWorldCup Champions! They've played brilliantly through the tournament. Millions of Indian fans of Argentina and Messi rejoice in the magnificent victory! @alferdez," PM Modi said in the tweet.
More In News
-
Sports
-
Sports
-
World
-
Sports
-
Sports
-
Breaking News Today, December 19 LIVE Updates: 'One Of The Most Thrilling Football Matches,' Says PM Modi On Argentina's FIFA World Cup WinIndia
-
Kitchen Dining
LIVE BLOG
Breaking News Today, December 19 LIVE Updates: 'One Of The Most Thrilling Football Matches,' Says PM Modi On Argentina's FIFA World Cup Win
Akanksha Verma
Mon, 19 Dec 2022 09:24 AM IST
Mon, 19 Dec 2022 09:24 AM IST
Each and everything that happens around us impacts us in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.
19 December 2022