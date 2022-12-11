Breaking News Today, December 11 LIVE Updates: PM Modi To Inaugurate Rs 75,000-Cr Projects In Maharashtra, Airport In Goa

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay foundation stones of projects worth over Rs 75,000 crore in Maharashtra today. He will also inaugurate the Mopa International Airport in Goa.





Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh will get its new government today. Congress' Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is set to take oath as the new Himachal Chief Minister. He will take over from BJP's Jai Ram Thakur.





Follow this space for latest updates on these and more: