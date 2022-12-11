Breaking News Today, December 11 LIVE Updates: PM Modi To Inaugurate Rs 75,000-Cr Projects In Maharashtra, Airport In Goa

-
09:45 AM
Sukhvinder Sukhu Meets Pratibha Singh
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who is set to become Himachal Pradesh CM, meets state Congress chief Pratibha Virbhadra Singh at her residence in Shimla. "She is the party's state chief and we all work under her. I am here to extend an invite to her for the oath-taking ceremony," he says.
09:30 AM
Mumbai Air Quality Dips To 'Poor'
Mumbai records 'poor' air quality today, according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR)-India.
Maharashtra | Air quality in the 'Poor' category in Mumbai, as per System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR)-India. pic.twitter.com/Kmm7yJ5Pqy— ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2022
09:23 AM
Thankful To People: Sukhvinder Sukhu's Wife
"I am thankful to the people of the state. We will continue to support him so that he fulfils all the promises he has made," says Kamlesh Thakur, wife of Himachal Pradesh CM designate Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu
08:46 AM
Himachal: Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Mukesh Agnihotri To Take Oath Today
Congress leader Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will take oath as the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh today. Mukesh Agnihotri, the leader of the opposition in the outgoing Assembly, will take oath as the Deputy Chief Minister. The oath-taking ceremony will take place at 1.30 pm on Sunday, reports ANI citing Raj Bhavan sources.
08:35 AM
Mopa International Airport
PM Modi, who laid the foundation stone of the Mopa International airport in November 2016, will launch it today. Built at a cost of around Rs 2,870 crore, the airport is based on the theme of sustainable infrastructure and has a solar power plant, green buildings, LED lights on the runway, besides rainwater harvesting, state-of-the-art sewage treatment plant with recycling facilities, among other such facilities.
08:30 AM
PM To Flag Off Nagpur-Bilaspur Vande Bharat
The prime minister will flag off Vande Bharat Express that will run between Nagpur and Bilaspur. At the public function in Nagpur, PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Nagpur Railway Station and Ajni Railway Station, to be redeveloped at a cost of about Rs 590 crore and Rs 360 crore respectively.
08:25 AM
PM Modi Inaugurate AIIMS Nagpur
Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate AIIMS Nagpur, the foundation of which was laid by him in July 2017. The hospital has been established under the Central sector scheme Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana. "AIIMS Nagpur, being developed at a cost of more than Rs 1575 crore, is a hospital with state-of-the-art facilities, with OPD, IPD, diagnostic services, Operation theatres and 38 departments covering all major speciality and superspeciality subjects of Medical Science. The hospital provides modern health care facilities to the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra and is a boon to the surrounding tribal areas of Gadchiroli, Gondia and Melghat," the PMO said. (Image: ANI)
08:20 AM
PM Modi To Launch Nagpur Metro Phase I
The prime minister will also dedicate 'Nagpur Metro Phase I' to the nation. He will flag off two metro trains - from Khapri to Automotive Square (Orange Line) and from Prajapati Nagar to Lokmanya Nagar (Aqua line) - at Khapri Metro Station. Phase I of the Nagpur Metro is developed at a cost of more than Rs 8650 crore. Prime Minister Modi will also lay the foundation stone of Nagpur Metro Phase- II, which will be developed at a cost of more than Rs 6700 crore.
08:17 AM
PM Modi To Inaugurate 520-Km Expressway Connecting Nagpur and Shirdi
In Maharashtra, PM Modi will inaugurate Phase-I of Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg, covering a distance of 520 Kms and connecting Nagpur and Shirdi. In a statement on the prime minister's programme, the PMO said, "The 701 Km expressway - being built at a cost of about Rs 55,000 crore - is one of India's longest expressways, passing through Maharashtra's 10 districts and prominent urban regions of Amravati, Aurangabad and Nashik."
The expressway will also improve the connectivity of adjoining 14 other districts, which will in turn help the development of about 24 districts of the state including the regions of Vidarbha, Marathwada and North Maharashtra.
08:07 AM
PM Modi To Visit Maharashtra, Goa
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Maharashtra today to lay the foundation stone and inaugurate projects worth Rs 75,000 crores. The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Mopa International Airport in Goa today.
Breaking News Today, December 11 LIVE Updates: PM Modi To Inaugurate Rs 75,000-Cr Projects In Maharashtra, Airport In Goa
Akanksha Verma
Sun, 11 Dec 2022 09:45 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay foundation stones of projects worth over Rs 75,000 crore in Maharashtra today. He will also inaugurate the Mopa International Airport in Goa.
Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh will get its new government today. Congress' Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is set to take oath as the new Himachal Chief Minister. He will take over from BJP's Jai Ram Thakur.
Follow this space for latest updates on these and more:
11 December 2022