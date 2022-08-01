Breaking News August 1 LIVE: Lok Sabha Likely To Discuss Price Rise Today

-
08:24 AM
Prez Murmu Congratulates Achinta Sheuli For Winning Gold Medal At CWG 2022
Achinta Sheuli has made India proud by winning gold and making the tricolor fly high at the Commonwealth Games. You immediately overcame the failure in one attempt and topped the lineup. You are the champion who has created a history. Heartiest congratulations, tweets President Droupadi Murmu.
-
08:21 AM
PM Modi Recalls His Interaction With CWG Gold Medal Winner Achinta Sheuli
Before our contingent left for the Commonwealth Games, I had interacted with Achinta Sheuli. We had discussed the support he received from his mother and brother. I also hope he gets time to watch a film now that a medal has been won, PM Modi tweets.
-
08:21 AM
PM Modi Congratulates Achinta Sheuli For Winning Gold Medal At CWG 2022
Delighted that the talented Achinta Sheuli has won a Gold Medal at the Commonwealth Games. He is known for his calm nature and tenacity. He has worked very hard for this special achievement. My best wishes to him for his future endeavours, PM Modi tweets.
-
08:06 AM
LPG Commercial Gas Rates Cut By Rs 36
The price of a commercial LPG cylinder has been cut by Rs 36 from today. With this latest reduction, a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder will cost Rs 1,976, instead of Rs 2012.50, reports ANI.
-
07:58 AM
Indian Army Congratulates Achinta Sheuli For Winning Gold Medal At CWG 2022
Indian Army congratulates Havildar Achinta Sheuli on winning Gold Medal in Weightlifting by lifting a total of 313 kg (GR) in Men's 73 kg Finals at Commonwealth Games 2022, it tweets.
-
07:56 AM
FM Sitharaman To Reply On Price Rise
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will likely reply to the debate on price rise in the Lok Sabha today.
-
07:54 AM
Lok Sabha To Discuss Price Rise Today
The Lok Sabha will likely discuss inflation today. This comes amid protests by opposition leaders over several issues, which led to the suspension of 27 MPs from both Houses.
LIVE BLOG
Breaking News August 1 LIVE: Lok Sabha Likely To Discuss Price Rise Today
Aalok Sensharma
Mon, 01 Aug 2022 08:24 AM IST
In today's 'Breaking News, Latest Updates' blog at Jagran English, we will continue to focus on the monsoon session of the Parliament. It is expected that the Lok Sabha will discuss price rise today as opposition parties prepare to corner the Modi government. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will likely reply in the House to the debate.
01 August 2022