Breaking News Today, December 18 LIVE Updates: PM Modi To Visit Meghalaya, Tripura; Unveil Projects Worth Over Rs 6,800 Cr

09:14 AM
'Sachin Pilot Zindabad': Congress Workers During Bharat Jodo Yatra In Rajasthan
As Rahul Gandhi resumes Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kalakho, Dausa in Rajasthan this morning, some youths were seen raising slogans of 'Sachin Pilot zindabad' and 'Hamara CM kaisa ho? Sachin Pilot jaisa ho'.
#WATCH | Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed from Kalakho, Dausa in Rajasthan this morning.— ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2022
Some youths, participating in the yatra, were seen raising slogans of 'Sachin Pilot zindabad' and 'Hamara CM kaisa ho? Sachin Pilot jaisa ho.' pic.twitter.com/MHeEwE6u1b
09:04 AM
Tripura Awaits PM Modi
"We’re all waiting for PM Modi to arrive and are very happy that he is visiting Tripura. Under PM Awas Yojana, out of the 452 houses promised, 350 have been received," says Biswajit Sarkar.
We’re all waiting for PM Modi to arrive and are very happy that he is visiting Tripura. Under PM Awas Yojana, out of the 452 houses promised, 350 have been received: Biswajit Sarkar,Mandal President,Kakraban Shalgara Mandal,Gomati pic.twitter.com/46Z607F3GF— ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2022
09:02 AM
Greater Noida: 3 Dead, 2 Critical In Bus Collision
As many as three persons were killed and several got injured after two buses collided with each other at Greater Noida Expressway near Knowledge Park of Noida in the early hours of Sunday, officials said.
08:08 AM
University Of Lucknow Imposes 10 pm Curfew In Hostel
The administration of University of Lucknow on Saturday issued a notice prohibiting movement of students to and from the hostel after 10 pm. It warned of strict action against those flouting the rule.
07:42 AM
PM To Inaugurate Hindi Libraries In 4 Northeastern States
The Prime Minister will also inaugurate 21 Hindi libraries in Mizoram, Manipur, Tripura and Assam. He will lay the foundation stone of six road projects across the states of Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura. He will also lay the foundation stone of the Integrated Hospitality and Convention Centre at Tura and Shillong Technology Park Phase -II.
07:38 AM
PM In Shillong
In Shillong, Prime Minister will participate in the golden jubilee celebration of the North Eastern Council, according to an official release. Inaugurated on November 7, 1972, the NEC is credited with having played a key role in the socio-economic development of the North Eastern region and has lent support to various infrastructure projects and other development initiatives across all states of the region. At around 10:30 am, the Prime Minister will attend the meeting of the North Eastern Council at the State Convention Centre, Shillong.
07:36 AM
PM Modi To Visit Meghalaya, Tripura
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Meghalaya and Tripura today. In these states, which are schedules to go to polls next year, the prime minister will unveil projects worth over Rs 6,800 crore. The projects encompass a wide array of sectors including housing, road, agriculture, telecom, IT, tourism and hospitality.
Akanksha Verma
Sun, 18 Dec 2022 09:14 AM IST
18 December 2022