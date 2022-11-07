'Breakdown of Law And Order': Ex-CM Raghubar Das Seeks President's Rule In Jharkhand

Das also said that Soren wants to establish a rule of terror in Jharkhand. (ANI)

FORMER Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Raghubar Das, on Monday requested Governor Ramesh Bais to impose President's Rule in the state. In a letter to Ramesh Bais, the Bhartiya Janata Party leader, he said there is a complete breakdown of law and order in the state.

Former Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das has requested the Governor to impose President's rule in Jharkhand saying there's a complete breakdown of law & order in state & alleging that CM Hemant Soren is instigating people and his workers to hit the street against the central agencies. pic.twitter.com/cxXRx1l5Z0 — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2022

Das claimed that the Chief Minister, Hemant Soren, is provoking people and workers of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) to take to the streets against central agencies. The Jharkhand CM was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the illegal mining case in Jharkhand.

Das also said that Soren wants to establish a rule of terror in Jharkhand.

The BJP leader's statement has come at a time when the Supreme Court has allowed appeals from Hemant Soren and the Jharkhand government against a high court order accepting the maintainability of public interest litigation (PIL) for investigation in the illegal mining case.

"We are not for a moment saying that people who occupy high offices should not be investigated, but for a High Court to take cognizance of the matter on these generalised submissions, which do not even make prima facie satisfaction of the Court, is nothing but an abuse of the process of the Court," the court said.

Soren reacted by saying "Satyamev Jayate" moments after the apex court allowed his appeal against the High Court order.

On June 3, the Jharkhand High Court held two PILs against Soren. It rejected the arguments made by senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Mukul Rohatgi (questioning the maintainability of the two PILs filed against CM and his associates) in its 79-page order.

Meanwhile, ED has summoned Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, asking him to appear for questioning on November 3 in its ongoing probe into an illegal mining case, sources said on Wednesday, as quoted by news agency ANI.