Brahmarshi Subash Patriji: A Man Of The Masses For The Masses

Brahmarshi Subash Patriji, Founder of Pyramid Spiritual Societies Movement, breathed his last on July 24, 2022, at 5:07 PM at the Movement’s International Headquarters, Maheshwara Maha Pyramid at Anamaspalli Village, Kadtal Mandal, Hyderabad. Born in 1947 in Bodhan (Telangana State), Patriji’s own spiritual journey began in 1977 when his friend introduced him to Meditation and he started his experiments with Meditation.

Achieving Jnanic enlightenment (spiritually enlightened) in 1979 whilst reading the book You Forever, by T. Lobsang Rampa, his journey led him to be with his guru and mentor, Sadanand Yogi Swamiji from 1981 till 1983.

Moving from village to village, town to town, he started teaching the simple practice of Meditation along with sharing spiritual-science concepts and combining the power of pyramids with Meditation. This continued with the formal establishment of the mass meditation movement in 1990, with the construction of the first-ever Meditation Pyramid of the world – Buddha Pyramid Dhyan Kendra in Kurnool.

With a humble beginning in Kurnool, starting a grass-root level movement founded in 1990, Pyramid Spiritual Societies Movement today, is spread across the world in over 180 cities, with over 30,000+ small and large pyramid meditation centres. A non-religious, non-cult, autonomous, people-led movement, aims to spread the simple practice of Anapanasati Meditation and the importance of Vegetarianism and Pyramid Energy, through a spiritual scientific lens to one and all.

A man of the masses, teaching the common persons the most simplified tool for self-empowerment – Meditation, Patriji paved the way for a new world by sharing the simple yet powerful statements - “Your Breath is your Guru” and “Be a Master.”

Standing as a testament to his teachings, “Every birth arrival is a cause for celebration and every death departure should be a cause for celebration.” His last rites were completed amidst grand celebrations with live music meditation and Sajjan sangatya amongst lacs of pyramid masters.

The Maha-Samadhi was attended by over 50,000 persons physically and watched by lacs of people live on YouTube and television through the Movement’s official channel – Pyramid Meditation Channel (PMC). A historical monument is planned to be elevated symbolising his vision at his Samadhi spread over 3 acres at the Maheshwara Maha Pyramid, Kadthal, Kailaspuri premises.

Patriji’s wife, Swarnamala Patri and his two daughters, Parinitha Patri and Pari Patri along with over 1.44 crores of pyramid masters together, are going to take forth the mission and to fulfil the vision of Dhyan Jagat, Shakahar Jagat and Pyramid Jagat!

(Note: This Article Has Been Written By The Brand Desk)