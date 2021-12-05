New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar essayed a significant role in shaping the Constitution of India. He was not just an economist or jurist but also a politician and social reformer who fought for the growth and upliftment of untouchables and lower caste in Hindu society. Fondly known as the Father of the Indian constitution, became independent India’s first law and justice minister.

Ambedkar was born on April 14, 1891, in a Mahar (Dalit) caste family, who were treated as untouchables and easy subject to socio-economic discrimination. He died on December 6, 1956, due to ill health. So ahead of his death anniversary, we have brought you some unknown facts that you must know. Check out below:

- Ambedkar’s original surname name was Ambavadekar. However, his school teacher Mahadev Ambedkar changed his surname to Ambedkar.

- He essayed a key role in the establishment of the Reserve Bank of India in 1935.

- He had opposed Article 370 of the Indian constitution.

- He was the first to suggest the division of Madhya Pradesh and Bihar.

- He was a master in 64 subjects. He knew 9 languages and also, studied all the religions of the world in a comparative way.

- He completed 8 years of studies in just 2 years 3 months at the London School of Economics.

- He is the first and only person in the world to receive a valuable doctorate degree named "Doctor All Science" from the London School of Economics.

- All the statues and paintings of Buddha across the world have Buddha with closed-eyed, but Ambedkar was the only one to make a painting of Buddha with open eyes.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv