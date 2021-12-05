New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Every year December 6 marks the death anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar popularly known as BR Ambedkar. Born on April 14, 1891, in Mahar, BR Ambedkar was a jurist, economist, politician, and social reformer. B R Ambedkar played a major role in shaping the first draft of the constitution and served as independent India’s first law and justice minister.

Ambedkar worked extensively and fought for the growth and upliftment of untouchables and lower caste in Hindu society. In the year 1990, Ambedkar was conferred with the Bharat Ratna, posthumously, the country’s highest civilian. He passed away in his sleep on December 6, 1956. On his 65th death anniversary of the Father of the Indian constitution, here are some of his inspirational quotes.

*Humans are mortal. So are ideas. An idea needs propagation as much as a plant needs watering. Otherwise, both will wither and die

*Life should be great rather than long

*I like the religion that teaches liberty, equality and fraternity

*I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved

*Caste is not a physical object like a wall of bricks or a line of barbed wire which prevents the Hindus from co-mingling and which has, therefore, to be pulled down. Caste is a notion; it is a state of the mind

*So long as you do not achieve social liberty, whatever freedom is provided by the law is of no avail to you

*Religion must mainly be a matter of principles only. It cannot be a matter of rules. The moment it degenerates into rules, it ceases to be a religion, as it kills responsibility which is an essence of the true religious act

*Unlike a drop of water which loses its identity when it joins the ocean, man does not lose his being in the society in which he lives. Man’s life is independent. He is born not for the development of the society alone, but for the development of his self

*Democracy is not merely a form of government. It is primarily a mode of associated living, of conjoint communicated experience. It is essentially an attitude of respect and reverence towards fellow men

*Justice has always evoked ideas of equality, of proportion of compensation. In short, Justice is another name of liberty, equality and fraternity.

*If you believe in living a respectable life, you believe in self-help which is the best help!

*Constitution is not a mere lawyers document, it is a vehicle of Life, and its spirit is always the spirit of Age

*Equality may be a fiction but nonetheless one must accept it as a governing principle

*Indifferentism is the worst kind of disease that can affect people

