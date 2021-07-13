Buxar's Pandeypatti area under the Mufassil police station was shaken by the furry of bullets at around 8 pm on Monday night. A man was injured in the incident after the bullet hit his arm and stomach.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Buxar's Pandeypatti area under the Mufassil police station was shaken by the furry of bullets at around 8 pm on Monday night. A man was injured in the incident after the bullet hit his arm and stomach. He has been admitted to Vishwamitra Hospital for treatment. The team of Tiger Mobile was first sent to the spot after which SDPO Gorakh Ram, Nagar Police Station President Dinesh Kumar Malakar, Circle Inspector Mukesh Kumar and in-charge of Mufassil Outpost Bigau Ram reached the spot.

According to a Dainik Jagran report the matter is related to two boys Vikas Singh and Abhishek Yadav who reportedly liked each other. Vikas lived with his relative Ram Awadhesh Singh who is a teacher in Pokharaha Middle School of Brahmapur block and a resident of Pandeypatti. He developed feelings for Abhishek, son of Ashok Yadav, who lived nearby. Abhishek's objectionable pictures and videos were found in Vikas's phone which triggered controversy.

After the families got to know about this Vikas's uncle decided to send him away to his father's place in Delhi. He booked a ticket for Monday. However, on Abhishek and his friend's suggestion Vikas did not catch the train and went somewhere else. After this Golu Singh, son of Sham Ram Awadhesh and Abhishek got into a fight with a man named Nihal, resident of Musafirganj locality under the Nagar police station area. The argument amid the group turned into a fight and in the meantime Abhishek and his brothers opened fire which hit Nihal.

SDPO Gorakh Ram said that the team of Tiger Mobile was immediately sent to the spot after the information was received that there was firing in the Pandeypatti area. The police has taken some people into custody from the spot, while the injured have been sent for treatment.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha