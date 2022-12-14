Both CMs Agreed On Resolution Of Maharashtra-Karnataka Border Issue In SC: Amit Shah

Union Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that the Chief Ministers of Karnataka and Maharashtra have agreed not to press their claims in the decades-long state border dispute and to wait for the Supreme Court to take a call on the matter.

"Both states have agreed to form a committee headed by one senior IPS officer regarding this matter so that constitutional norms are followed & law and order are maintained in both states so that outsiders & locals don't face any problem," said Amit Shah.

Union minister's statement came after his meeting with Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on the state border dispute that dates back to 1957.

#WATCH | Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks on the Maharashtra-Karnataka border issue after his meeting with the CMs of the two States pic.twitter.com/3Sv80LgEbk — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2022

"The meeting between Maharashtra and Karnataka on the border issue was held in a positive atmosphere today. Keeping a positive approach, CMs of both states agreed that a resolution should be reached in a constitutional manner," he said.

Amit Shah also informed that in the names of the political leaders some fake accounts have been spreading misinformation on the issue.

"Some fake Twitter accounts were opened in the names of political leaders (of both states) to spread misinformation about the matter. FIRs will be registered against such Twitter accounts & people involved will be exposed in public," he added.

For the lesser-known, this Maharashtra- Karnataka border dispute has been going on since 1957. The dispute started the inclusion of Marathi-speaking areas -- including Belgavi, part of the erstwhile Bombay Presidency -- in Karnataka during the reorganisation of states on linguistic lines. It also laid claim to 814 Marathi-speaking villages which are currently part of Karnataka.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra is upset over the fact that Karnataka has built a second assembly building in Belgavi to assert its claims. Currently, the matter is pending in the Supreme court. On the same, Nationalist Congress chief Sharad Pawar have been very vocal and is demanding the people take a stand.