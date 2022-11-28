'Both Are Assets': Rahul Gandhi On Ashok Gehlot And Sachin Pilot Tussle

AMID THE ongoing tussle between Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Congress leader Sachin Pilot, the party's former President Rahul Gandhi said on Monday that both leaders are assets to the party.

In the past few months, an intense political battle has taken shape to lead the party in Rajasthan, and the developments unfolding since then have brought much embarrassment for the grand old party.

Rahul, on being asked about the impact of the tussle between two veteran leaders in Rajasthan, said that it will not affect his yatra and called both of them assets for the party. However, the developments in the state have made it very clear that the party will have to choose either of them.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh previously stated that Congress required both leaders.

"There are some differences. (Rajasthan) chief minister has used certain words which were unexpected. I was surprised. Gehlot shouldn't have used certain words in the interview," Ramesh said as quoted by news agency PTI.

In the latest development in the state, Gehlot called Pilot a traitor, following which pilot questioned the chief minister's "lavish praise" for PM Modi at an event.

"I have seen Ashok Gehlot ji's statements today aimed against me. Someone who is so experienced, senior and whom party has given so much, it is unbecoming of someone with such experience to use this language, make such completely false and baseless allegations," as quoted by the Hindustan Times.

In a press conference near Indore, Rahul, who is an MP from Wayand in Kerela, also said that the decision to contest from Amethi would be taken after one or one and a half years.

"At present, my focus is on the Bharat Jodo Yatra," he said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

"I don't want to give any headlines to the media, as at present my focus is on the Bharat Jodo Yatra. The answer to your question on the issue will come after a year or one-and-a-half years," he said.