Dominic Raab confirmed the news in a statement in which he also said that Boris Johnson has invited PM Modi to join the UK-hosted G7 summit next year.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be the chief guest at India’s Republic Day parade in 2021. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had extended invitation to his British counterpart last month.

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab confirmed the news in a statement in which he also said that Johnson has invited PM Modi to join the UK-hosted G7 summit next year. "UK Prime Minister Johnson has also accepted the very generous invitation to attend India's Republic Day celebrations in January, which is a great honour," he said.

India's Extertanal Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that the presence of Boris Johnson as the chief guest at Republic Day 2021 "would be in a way symbolic of a new era, a new phase of our relationship".

Johnson will be the first British PM to grace the Rajpath parade in the last 27 years. The last UK prime minister to be the chief guest at the January 26 parade was John Major in 1993.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta