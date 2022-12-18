Border Row With Karnataka To Come Up In Maharashtra Assembly, Days After CMs Meet Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah met with chief ministers of both states to discuss the border dispute. (Image Credit: ANI.)

THE WINTER session of the Maharashtra Assembly, which begins on Monday, is expected to address the border dispute going on with Karnataka. Maharashtra Deputy Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said that a proposal will be passed in the state assembly regarding this issue.

His comments came at a time when the state witnessed a massive tussle between the opposition and the ruling coalition, with prominent figures leading foot marches.

The Karnataka-Maharashtra border row is a decade-old issue which came to the light again despite the BJP ruling in both states.

The chief ministers of Karnataka and Maharashtra, Basavraj Bommai and Eknath Shinde, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah earlier this week to discuss the issue.

Following the meeting, Amit Shah said that no state would lay claim to the disputed territory and that a six-member ministerial committee, made up of three ministers from Maharashtra and three from Karnataka, will meet to discuss the matter.

Amit Shah while doing the briefing said, "These ministers will also discuss other pending issues between the two states."

"Both sides have agreed that the dispute cannot be resolved on the road, but only through constitutional means," Hindustan Times quoted Shah as saying.

The opposition parties made the border dispute an important issue as earlier the Maha Vikas Agadi (MVA) government took out a rally extending their support to demand the removal of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for insulting Maratha warrior, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and to criticise the failure of Shinde-Fadnavis led the government to give a tight response to Karnataka over the border issue.