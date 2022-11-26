Border Dispute: Meghalaya Extends Internet Suspension In 7 Districts For Two Days Amid Violence

Charred remains of a bike after a group of villagers allegedly burnt down a forest office after a firing incident that occurred along the Assan-Meghalaya border. (Image:ANI.)

Meghalaya government extended the internet suspension on Friday in seven districts of the state for the next 48 hours. The state police said that social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Whatsapp, and Youtube can cause serious breakdowns in the law and order situation.

Meghalaya government released a public order on Friday in the wake of the unexpected incident that happened on the bordering areas of the Assam-Meghalaya border that killed six persons.

The government decided to continue the internet shutdown in the seven districts of the state namely, West Jaintia Hills, East Jaintia Hills, East Khasi Hills, Ri – Bhoi, Eastern West Khasi Hills, West Khasi Hills, and South West Khasi Hills Districts. The internet suspension in these districts will begin at 10:30 am on November 26.

Tension escalated in Meghalaya’s capital Shillong after miscreants on Thursday evening torched a traffic booth and attacked three police vehicles, including a city bus.



The incident took place when a group of miscreants organised a candlelight vigil to protest against the violence on the Assam-Meghalaya border on November 22. Six persons, including five from Meghalaya and personnel of Assam Forest Guard, were killed in the firing incident at the Mukroh area of the West Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya.



The agitating protesters hurled stones and petrol bombs at police forces deployed to calm tensions in the protesting areas. According to some reports, security personnel was forced to lob tear gas shells to disperse the protesters and enforce the order.



Speaking to ANI over the phone, S. Nongtnger, SP of East Khasi Hills, Shillong, said three police vehicles, including a city bus and a gipsy, were damaged in the incident.



“The miscreants torched a traffic booth in the city and hurled petrol bombs at police personnel,” the SP said. Earlier on Tuesday, six people were killed and several others injured during an alleged clash between villagers and a military comprising police and forest guards from Assam on Tuesday afternoon.



The alleged clash which made the whole state tense took place in the area bordering the West Karbi Anglong district of Assam and Mukroh village in Meghalaya’s West Jaintia Hills. Among those killed was a forest guard from Assam.

(With ANI Inputs.)