New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a series of name-changing events in Uttar Pradesh, now Boraki railway station will be known as Greater Noida Station. Boraki station comes after Dadri on the Delhi-Kanpur route, in the particular route where Eastern UP, Bihar, and West Bengal trains meet.

UP government has planned to revamp the Boraki Junction to create a multi-modal transport hub in over 400 acres of area. Integrated Industrial Township Greater Noida Limited (IIRGNL) will be responsible to develop the transport hub at Boraki and it will be built on 412.7 acres of land in the village of Boraki.

The multimodal transport and logistics hub at Boraki will take 5 years to become fully operational. Once operational, it will be one of the busiest transport hubs from Delhi-NCR and will act as the hub for travellers from Bihar, UP, and Bengal. Several trains will originate and terminate at the station to take off the load from Delhi and Anand Vihar station.

In order to reduce the pressure on Anand Vihar and New Delhi railway stations, there are plans to run 16 trains from Boraki in the future.

Alongside the railway station, a metro station and a Bus terminal will also be constructed in the village of Boraki. The government has also planned to construct skywalks, walkways, parking facilities, restaurants along with necessary infrastructure to promote industrial and commercial growth.

As per the government proposed plans, Boraki will be linked to IGI Airport through high-speed metro which will cover the distance in about 40 minutes. And, the metro will start at Boraki and will pass through Pari Chowk, Badarpur, Delhi, Tughlakabad, Khanpur, Delhi, and Mehrauli to reach IGI airport.

Posted By: Ashita Singh