New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid rising Omicron cases, Maharashtra Minister, Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday has urged the center to allow booster shots, reduce the vaccine gaps, and has listed other suggestions in a letter to Central Government.

In a letter written to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Aaditya listed his three suggestions for the purpose of curbing the positive Omicron cases. He, in the letter, cited that all the suggestions are doctor-approved.

What was suggested in the letter?

Booster Shots: To allow all these front-line workers and health care workers, who have received both their doses early in the year, should be allowed a “third shot at their studied desire”.

Bring down the minimum age of getting a Vaccine to 15: "It may be ok to reduce the minimum age of vaccination to 15. “It will enable us to cover secondary schools and junior colleges with vaccine protection”, he wrote.

Reduce the gap between Two vaccine doses: “If the gap between two doses is reduced to four weeks, just like for those applying to work or study abroad, the city will cover 100% of its population with the second dose by mid-January 2022, without asking for more vaccines or altering its delivery schedule,” Thackeray said.

I’ve written to Health Minister (GoI) Shri @mansukhmandviya ji, a few suggestions that have come from various interactions with doctors and those closely observing the covid situation closely, so that we can protect our citizens in the light of newly emerging variants. pic.twitter.com/XZcdXFNOYM — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) December 7, 2021

He also highlighted that "Mumbai has covered 100 percent of those eligible with the first vaccine shot and more than 73% have received the second."

His letter to the Union Health Minister comes 2 days after Mumbai reported its first Omicron case. Maharashtra now has 10 cases of the Omicron variant first detected in South Africa last month.

In total, there are 23 omicron cases in the Country right now, and many of their contacts are still under supervision because of the virus threat.

