New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the fresh fear of the emergence of a new COVID-19 variant in South Africa called Omicron, India is gearing up its preparation to stop the variant from entering the country. Announcing the same, several governments imposed precautionary measures including travel restrictions and increased testing.

Now, India's COVID-19 Task Force has come up with a big development in the fight against the Coronavirus. The COVID-19 Task Force Chairman, Dr. N K Arora, on Monday, said that a comprehensive policy on additional and booster doses for COVID-19 will be made public in the next 2 weeks by the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) of India.

Dr. Arora also said that a comprehensive plan for immunizing 44 crore children below the age of 18 years will also be made public soon. Currently, the prioritization process is underway so that children with comorbidities could be given vaccination first, followed by healthy children.

"National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) is coming up with a comprehensive policy on the booster and additional doses in the next two weeks. The policy will deal with who will require the vaccine, when and how. This needs to be seen in the context that a new variant is coming and with time only we will get to know more information about it. Therefore relevance and effectiveness of the current vaccines will also become apparent with time only," said Arora.

For those who may not know, a booster shot is an additional dose of the COVID-19 vaccine which is given to increase the immunization of the beneficiary against the virus. It aims to strengthen the immunity provided by the vaccines to avoid contracting the virus. While it is contestable that India requires a booster shot at present or not, the country is fastly working on inoculating its population completely with both doses.

(With inputs from ANI)

