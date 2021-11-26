New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India will require booster shots of anti COVID-19 vaccine and immediate studies for it are required on the basis of age groups and different patients, Dr Navneet Wig, Chairperson of the Covid Task Force in AIIMS Delhi said on Friday.

“Booster doses will be required and immediate studies are needed, based on age groups and different patients. In Israel, vaccine effectiveness after the booster dose rose from 40 per cent to 93 per cent,” Dr Wig was quoted as saying by ANI.

“The new variant is supposed to be more effective and transmissible, with less neutralization with antibodies, so we have to understand that new variants will keep coming. Universal vaccination is the most important,” Dr Wig added.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma