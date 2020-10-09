The DRDO on Friday successfully test-fired anti-radiation missile 'Rudram' at the interim test range Balasore in Odisha.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a boost to India's air defence system, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Friday successfully test-fired the country's first anti-radiation missile 'Rudram'. Rudram, which has a launch speech of up to 2 Mach, was test-fired from Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jet at the interim test range Balasore in Odisha around on Friday around 10.30 am.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took to Twitter to make the announcement and congratulated the DRDO for the successful test-firing the anti-radiation missile.

"The New Generation Anti-Radiation Missile (Rudram-1) which is India's first indigenous anti-radiation missile developed by DRDO for Indian Air Force was tested successfully today at ITR, Balasore. Congratulations to DRDO and other stakeholders for this remarkable achievement," said the Defence Minister on Friday.

Why Rudram is special?

The central government in an official statement has said that Rudram is an 'anti-radiation' missile which has a speed of up to 2 Mach, which is twice the speed of sound. Rudram can be launched from the Indian Air Force's Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jets to destroy surveillance systems and radars of the enemy.

"It has INS-GPS navigation with Passive Homing Head for the final attack. The RUDRAM hit the radiation target with pinpoint accuracy. The Passive Homing Head can detect, classify and engage targets over a wide band of frequencies as programmed," the Centre said in a statement.

People familiar with the development say that Rudram will allow the Indian Air Force to perform Suppression of Enemy Air Defence (SEAD) operations in deep enemy territory hinderance.

"This is a huge step forward. This test demonstrates the capability of an Anti-Radiation Missile with large stand-off ranges," Hindustan Times quoted senior government officials as saying.

What about the specifications of Rudram?

According to media reports, Rudram can be launched from Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter from a height between 500 metres to 15 km. It has a range of 250 km and can lock on targets even after it has been launched. Experts even compare it with the United States' AGM-88E Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile which was inducted in 2017.

