New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a boost to India's air defence system, the Indian Air Force on Friday successfully test-fired an air-launched version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile. The missile was launched from a Sukhoi Su-30 MKI fighter jet from Halwara airbase in Punjab to hit a ship in the Bay of Bengal.

Officials have said that the missile was 'successfully' able to hit a ship in the Bay of Bengal produced "desired results" after covering a "significantly long distance".

The Su-30 MKI fighter jet, which took off from the Halwara airbase in Punjab around 9 am, travelled over 3,500 kilometres and was refuelled multiple times by the Ilyushin-78 midair refuelling aircraft.

This was the second such successful mission by the IAF in the recent past as in the earlier mission, it had taken off from Kalaikunda airbase in West Bengal and hit targets in the Arabian Sea near Lakshadweep and Minicoy Islands territory.

The IAF has a specialist squadron that flies in maritime role too in Thanjavur. The squadron is also known as the 'dominator of the Indian Ocean Region' due to the long reach of Sukhois deployed in it who are armed with BrahMos cruise missiles.

Rudram missile likely to be inducted by 2022

In another good news, Rudram, which is India's first anti-radiation missile, will be inducted in the Indian Air Force by 2022. According to a report by Hindustan Times, India is planning "to carry out six to seven more tests before declaring the weapon ready for induction by 2022".

"With this, the country has established indigenous capability to develop long-range air-launched anti-radiation missiles for neutralising enemy radars, communication sites and other RF emitting targets," Hindustan Times quoted the Defence Ministry as saying.

Interestingly, these tests come at a time when India is engaged with China in standoff across the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Looking at the situation across the LAC, India has deployed the BrahMos missiles and other key assets in several strategic locations along the de-facto border with China in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh.

(With ANI inputs)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma