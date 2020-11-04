India on Wednesday successfully flight-tested an enhanced version of Pinaka rocket system from the Integrated Test Range in Odisha's Balasore district

A total of 6 rockets were launched in quick succession and the tests met complete mission objectives. This enhanced version would replace the existing Pinaka Mk1 rockets which are currently under production.

Indigenously developed by the Defence Research and Development, the multi-barrel rocket system comes with state-of-the-art guidance navigation and control system with which it has become efficient to identify its target and hit it. The rocket system will cover a range of 60 to 90 kilometres and will be deployed by the Indian Army.

"Development of the enhanced Pinaka system was taken up to achieve longer range performance compared to earlier designs with reduced length," DRDO said in a statement.

All the flight articles were tracked by range instruments such as telemetry, radar and Electro Optical Tracking Systems (EOTS) which confirmed the flight performance, it further said.

It comprises of a free-flight artillery rocket having a maximum range of 38 km with different types of warhead and fuses, a multi-tube launcher vehicle, a replenishment-cum-loader vehicle, a replenishment vehicle and a command post vehicle. The design and development has been carried out by Pune-based DRDO laboratories, Armament Research and Development Establishment, Armament Research and Development Establishment, High Energy Materials Research Laboratory, and High Energy Materials Research Laboratory.

The rockets tested have been manufactured by the Economic Explosives Limited, Nagpur, to whom the technology was transferred.

