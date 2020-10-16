The government has urged digital media entities to form self-regulating bodies for furthering their interests and interaction with the government.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In order to boost online journalism in India, the central government on Friday informed that it is considering allowing digital current affairs and news media entities engaged in uploading or streaming of news for digital advertisements through 'Bureau of Outreach and Communication'.

In a statement, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said that it might also allow giving PIB accreditation to digital current affairs and news media entities' reporters, cameramen and videographers, enabling them with better first-hand information and access including participation in official press conferences and such other interactions.

"Pursuant to the decision of the Central Government vide Press Note No. 4/2019 of Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) allowing 26% FDI under Government approval route on Uploading/Streaming of Current Affairs and News through Digital Media', the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting will be considering in the near future to extend the following benefits, presently available to traditional media (print and TV), to such entities also," the Centre said in a press note.

Noting that the move might make the PIB cardholders of such digital ventures entitled to CGHS benefits and concessional rail fare as per extant procedure, the Centre urged digital media entities to form self-regulating bodies for furthering their interests and interaction with the government.

"Similar to self-regulating bodies in print and electronic media, entities in digital media can form self-regulating bodies for furthering their interests and interaction with the government," the central government said.

In its press note, the government also highlighted that the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) had permitted 26 per cent foreign direct investment (FDI) in digital media last year. Earlier, 26 per cent FDI was allowed in print media via government approval route while the limit was 49 per cent in broadcasting content services.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma