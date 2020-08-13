"We will not interfere in this case at this stage since High Court is already hearing it", the top court said.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In an interim relief for Ashok Gehlot government, the Supreme Court on Thursday refused to allow a temporary freeze to the merger of six BSP MLAs in Congress last year, and said that the court will not interfere in the matter at this stage since the Rajasthan High Court is already hearing it.

The three-judge bench of the Supreme Court is hearing a petition filed by BJP legislator Madan Dilawar, seeking an urgent call on the matter in view of the possible floor test tomorrow, during the special session of Rajasthan Assembly.

Now with no interim order on the freeze, the six BSP MLAs are allowed to participate in the proceedings of the special assembly session scheduled to take place tomorrow. The top court said that it will now wait for Rajasthan High Court’s decision and will take up the matter on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan High Court on Thursday posted for hearing on Friday the petitions filed by BJP MLA Madan Dilawar and the BSP challenging the merger of six MLAs with the Congress. After hearing arguments, the single judge bench posted the matter for hearing on Friday as half day was observed in the court on Thursday.

The petitioners have challenged the merger of the six MLAs- Sandeep Yadav, Wajib Ali, Deepchand Kheria, Lakhan Meena, Jogendra Awana and Rajendra Gudha-with the Congress and demanded a stay on the execution of the order passed by the speaker in this regard.

The six members of the legislative assembly (MLAs) had merged with the Congress in 2019 for which they faced disqualification petitions filed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Madan Dilawar. Rajasthan assembly speaker CP Joshi rejected the disqualification pleas on July 29.

This prompted Dilawar to approach the Rajasthan high court, which issued notice to Joshi on July 30 but refused to stay the speaker’s directive.

Posted By: Talib Khan