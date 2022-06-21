With the world celebrating International Yoga Day, political leaders across the nation, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, wished the countrymen on the occasion.

Greeting people on the day, Shah asked everyone to adopt Yoga regularly. "With the efforts of Modi ji, our ancient tradition is proving to be a boon for the physical and mental health of people across the world. Be proud of your invaluable heritage on International Yoga Day and adopt it regularly," Shah tweeted.

योग स्वस्थ व निरोगी जीवन जीने का आधार है।



मोदी जी के प्रयासों से हमारी ये प्राचीन परम्परा आज विश्वभर में लोगों के शारीरिक व मानसिक स्वास्थ्य के लिए वरदान सिद्ध हो रही है।



अंतरराष्ट्रीय योग दिवस पर अपनी इस अमूल्य धरोहर पर गर्व करें व इसे नियमित रूप से अपनाएँ भी।#YogaForHumanity pic.twitter.com/9WLxxmVoP0 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 21, 2022

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also wished people and urged them to practice Yoga everyday. He said, “Hearty congratulations to all the people on the 08th 'International Yoga Day'!"

08वें 'अंतरराष्ट्रीय योग दिवस' की सभी प्रदेश वासियों एवं साधकों को हार्दिक बधाई!



तन और मन की आरोग्यता सुनिश्चित करने व आध्यात्मिक चेतना की जागृति का माध्यम 'योग' आज 'विश्व निधि' बन चुका है।



आइए, सभी लोग 'योग करें, निरोग रहें!' — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) June 20, 2022

Speaking about Yoga being the medium of ensuring the health, he said, “The medium of ensuring the health of body and mind and the awakening of spiritual consciousness, 'Yoga' has become a 'world fund' today. Let us all 'Yoga, stay healthy!'”

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, meanwhile, hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for uniting the world through Yoga. “India has united the world through Yoga under the leadership of PM Modi...Tomorrow, Yoga day will be celebrated at 75 iconic locations across the country,” the AYUSH minister said in Mysuru.

#WATCH | The theme of this year's #InternationalDayofYoga is 'Yoga for Humanity'. India has united the world through Yoga under the leadership of PM Modi...Tomorrow, Yoga day will be celebrated at 75 iconic locations across the country: AYUSH Min Sarbananda Sonowal in Mysuru pic.twitter.com/HOjeSSwH64 — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2022

Meanwhile, PM Modi kicked off International Yoga Day celebrations from Mysuru in Karnataka. More than 15,000 people are participating in the Yoga celebrations along with the Prime Minister at the Mysore Palace grounds.

To mark 75 years of independence, 75 iconic sites have been selected for the eighth edition of the Yoga Day. The theme of 2022 International Yoga Day is ‘Yoga for Humanity’. It focuses on ‘Brand India at Global Stage’ while showcasing its iconic places, a government statement said.

The idea of celebrating International Day of Yoga was first proposed by PM Modi while he was giving a speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in 2014. The initiative was backed by 177 nations, paving the way for a global and annual celebration of Yoga Day, beginning June 21, 2015.

