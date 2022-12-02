Book On Super 30 Fame Anand Kumar To Be Published In Korean Language

Canadian doctor Biju Mathew's bestselling book Super 30 will now be available in the Korean language also and famous South Korean publisher ‘The Plan G CO. LTD’ has signed an agreement with the Super 30 founder in this regard. This will be the sixth language in which Super 30 will be published. The book has already been published in five languages including Hindi, English, Marathi, Gujrati and Tamil.

CEO of the publishing house Kyung A LEE said that book would be a great inspiration for the students as well as educational programs to be like Super 30.

"With our mission, ‘Learn, Share and Live Together’, we are dedicated to providing equal educational opportunity and motivate children in learning with our advanced, unique and fun learning solutions. As an edutech company, our interests are naturally focused on inspiring educational programs and people who made it such as Super 30 and Anand Kumar," she said.

LEE said that the touching story of Anand Kumar himself, his passion to educate students in a rough situation and his amazing Super 30 program would be a good opportunity for Korean society to reconsider what success means and how to define it in life. “South Korean parents are extremely education oriented and there is a growing interest in India producing excellent global leaders, she added.

The film Super 30 starring Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan in the lead role of Anand Kumar was also a box office hit, with eight Indian states declaring it tax-free due to its powerful messaging and popularity. Its premiere show was also organised in Japan in September this year.



This year, Anand was also invited to the Institute of Indian Languages and Culture, Department of Indian Studies, Busan University of Foreign Studies Busan, the Republic of Korea for a lecture and Russia to be the chief guest at the India Day celebration in Moscow's Techno Park. He was also invited by the Far East and Arctic Development Corporation (FEDC) to speak at the 7th International Conference ‘Demographic Development of the Far East & Arctic’ on July 14.