Book About Me 'Totally Defamatory': Siddaramaiah Alleges BJP Planted It Ahead Of Karnataka Polls

SENIOR Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Monday claimed that the book about him that is titled, 'Siddu Nijakanasugalu' is being promoted with the intention to humiliate him and hurt his image ahead of the Assembly polls in Karnataka. He also termed the book it 'totally defamatory' and revealed that he is contemplating legal action against it.

According to the reports, the book contains writings on the alleged misrule during the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government and his "appeasement politics". It also reportedly highlights certain controversial and communally sensitive issues and incidents linked to the former Chief Minister's tenure.

Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah questioned the book's content and alleged BJP's involvement behind it, he said, "I don't know, everything is yellow for those with a jaundiced eye. Who wore the dress like Tipu (18th-century ruler of erstwhile Mysuru Kingdom Tipu Sultan) and held a sword in their hand, it was Yediyurappa and Shobha Karandlaje. Who wrote the foreword for Sheikh Ali's book on Tipu, isn't it duality?"

"Purposely to humiliate me ahead of the elections, they are bringing out a book. It is totally defamatory. I will see what is to be done legally," he added.

Now, a book launch event will be held on Monday, the event will be presided over by Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan, who will also be releasing the book.

Also, the posters about the book launch event slated later on Monday show copies of books which have a picture of Siddaramaiah wearing an attire resembling Tipu Sultan and holding a sword, on its cover.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee's legal cell has approached the police with a petition to cancel permission for the event if given, and not to allow organisers to go ahead with it keeping in mind the "law and order situation".

The picture of Siddaramaiah has been distorted with a conspiracy to disturb harmony and law and order, the petition alleged.

Responding to Congress leader's threat about asking to get a stay on the book, its author R Chakrathirtha said, "We'll fight in court, book yet to be released. Without knowing the content they went to court & got a stay. We respect the court order & have stopped the book's release. Just because the title is similar doesn't mean the content will be the same."