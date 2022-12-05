Bommai Threatens Legal Action If Maharashtra Ministers Try To Enter Karnataka Amid Border Dispute

The dispute started in the 1960s after the reorganisation of the states on a linguistic basis.(ANI)

AMID the ongoing conflict due to border issues between Karanataka and Maharashtra, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Monday that his government will not hesitate in taking appropriate action if the ministers from Maharashtra try to enter Karnataka after the recent development.

"If at all the ministers from Maharashtra try to enter the state, the concerned officers have been given a direction to initiate suitable legal action. The same action, which had been taken earlier, would be taken this time also," he stated, as quoted by news agency IANS.

The BJP leader also stated that it had been clearly stated in writing that the visit of Maharashtra ministers was not appropriate under the current circumstances and could lead to a law and order situation in the state.

"In spite of this, their (the Maharashtra ministers') decision to visit Karnataka is not in good taste... In this situation, the visit of Maharashtra ministers is an act of provocation. Further, it will amount to fomenting the emotions of people," CM Bommai stated, as quoted by news agency IANS.

He also informed me that he will talk to the Maharashtra Chief Minister regarding the issue.

After the Supreme Court judgement, the coordinating ministers—Chandrakanth Patil and Shambhuraj Desai—have announced that they will visit Belagavi on December 6.

The dispute started in the 1960s after the reorganisation of the states on a linguistic basis. Because of the large Marathi-speaking population in Belagavi, Maharashtra claims it as part of its region. It also claims to a number of villages in Karnataka that have Marathi-speaking people.

Earlier, Eknath Shinde said, "We are doing the work of giving justice to the Marathi people in the border areas. Not even an inch of space in Maharashtra will be allowed to go anywhere." "It is our government's responsibility to solve the problems of 40 villages," he added.