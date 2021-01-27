A Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde also issued a notice to the accused in the case, who was acquitted by the Bombay High Court in its order earlier. The top court also sought his response in two weeks.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Supreme Court on Wednesday puts on hold the order given by Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court, which stated that groping a minor's breast without "skin to skin contact" can't be termed as sexual assault as defined under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act

