Arnab Goswami Arrest: The High Court had on Saturday reserved its verdict and told Arnab Goswami that he was free to seek bail from a lower court within four days.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Bombay High Court will Monday pronounce its order on a bail plea by controversial Republic TV anchor Arnab Goswami against reopening of a 2018 suicide case and his arrest. Goswami had moved the Bombay High Court after Mumbai Police arrested him from his residence last week. The police had reopened the case and arrested Goswami allegedly after finding new evidence against him.

Goswami is accused of abetting the suicide of architect Anvay Naik and his mother. Naik was reportedly given an interior designing contract by Goswami's Republic TV. In his suicide note, he had claimed that Arnab Goswami and two others owed him USD 726,000. Naik's wife and daughter has accused Goswami of abetting Anvay and his mother's suicide.

The anchor has rejected all the charges against him and termed his arrest and reopening of the case "illegal". Hearing his petition, the High Court had on Saturday reserved its verdict and told Goswami that he was free to seek bail from a lower court within four days.

"We can't pass any order today. Meanwhile, we will clarify that pendency of the petition will not bar the petitioner from approaching the sessions court for bail and if such an application is filed, it should be decided within four days," the Bombay High Court had said on Saturday. (Update: According to news agency ANI, Goswami has filed a bail plea before Alibaug sessions court.)

The Mumbai Police had Sunday moved him from a quarantine facility for prisoners to Taloja jail for allegedly using his mobile phone while being in judicial custody. While being shifted to the jail, Republic TV reporters followed him and he shouted from inside the police van that his life is in danger and urged the Supreme Court to grant him bail.

"My life is in danger. My life is under threat. Not being allowed to speak to lawyers. They assaulted me this morning when I asked them to speak to my lawyer. Woke me up at 6 am, said I can't speak to my lawyers. Please tell people of India my life is under threat," Goswami screamed from the van while being shifted to Taloja jail.

Investigating officer inspector Jamil Shaikh of Raigad crime branch said police learned on Friday that Arnab was "active on social media" while in judicial custody inside a makeshift quarantine centre for prisoners in Alibaug, and he was subsequently shifted to Taloja jail.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma