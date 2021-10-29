Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Clearing the way for Shah Rukh Khan's 23-year-old Aryan to walk out of the Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai, the Bombay High Court on Friday afternoon released its detailed bail order in connection with the drugs-on-cruise case. In its bail order, the High Court said that Aryan would need to furnish a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh with one or more sureties in like amount.

The bail order further said that Aryan would not be allowed to leave either Mumbai or India without the permission of the investigating officer (IO), adding that he should not indulge in any similar activities. The order also directed Aryan not to contact the co-accused, asking him to surrender his passport before the Special Court immediately.

Aryan should also not indulge in similar activities and make statements about the case in the media, the bail order. It also said that Aryan would need to attend the court on all dates and will have to appear before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) each Friday between 1100 to 1400 hours.

The Bombay High Court warned that if any of the conditions are violated by Aryan then the NCB would be allowed to move to the special court for the cancellation of his bail.

Aryan, who was arrested by the NCB on October 3 following a raid at an alleged rave party, was granted bail on Thursday after spending 25 days in jail. The court also granted bail to his co-accused and his friend Arbaaz Merchant and fashion model Munmun Dhamecha.

The trio were booked by the NCB under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) for possession, consumption, sale or purchase of banned drugs, conspiracy and abetment.

"All applications are allowed," the Bombay High Court had said on Thursday while adding that the detailed order will be passed on October 29.

