Bombay High Court on Thursday adjourned the hearing in the bail pleas of actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik in the drug probe

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Bombay High Court on Thursday adjourned the hearing in the bail pleas of actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik till 29th September, news agency ANI reported. They were arrested on September 9 by the Narcotics Control Bureau in the drugs-related case pertaining to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha