Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: The Bombay High Court on Thursday adjourns Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's office demolition matter till September 22 and said that the interim order it passed on Wednesday will continue.

The Bombay High Court had on Wednesday ordered the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to stop the demolition work and submit its reply by 3 pm on September 10.

Appearing for the BMC, counsel Joel Carlos told the Bombay High Court that the BMC has stopped all the demolition work, urging for status quo to be maintained.

"All work on our side has come to a halt. Petitioner may be ordered not to alter and do anything on the property in the meanwhile," Carlos said, as reported by Bar and Bench.

Countering this for Kangana, advocate Rizwan Siddiqui said that "several facts need to be brought on record", saying that the 33-year-old actress need time to file rejoinder.

"This is a residential premises. There is no electricity or water. They have damaged everything," Siddiqui was quoted as saying Bar and Bench.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma