Javed Akhtar Defamation Case Against Kangana Ranaut: Justice Revati Mohite Dere, who had on September 1 reserved her order on the plea, said that the actress' petition "stands dismissed".

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: The Bombay High Court on Thursday dismissed the actor Kangana Ranaut's plea seeking to quash the defamation proceeding initiated against her by writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar for damaging his reputation by dragging his name in the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput.

A single-judge bench of the Bombay High Court which included Justice Revati Mohite Dere, who had on September 1 reserved her order on the plea, said that Ranaut's petition "stands dismissed".

Ranaut, through her counsel Rizwan Siddiquee, had challenged the defamation proceedings that were initiated by the Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate's court earlier this year, saying that the court had failed to apply its mind to the case.

Akhtar's counsel Jay Bharadwaj, however, told the high court that the magistrate had directed for the police inquiry after going through the lyricist's complaint and excerpts of Ranaut's interview, in which she had made the alleged defamatory comments.

Akhtar had filed the criminal complaint against Ranaut in November last year before the Andheri metropolitan magistrate for allegedly making defamatory and baseless comments against him in a television interview given to journalist Arnab Goswami.

In December 2020, the court directed the Juhu police to conduct an inquiry into Akhtar's complaint against Ranaut and then initiated criminal proceedings against her, and issued summons to her in February this year.

However, the court had issued a bailable warrant against Ranaut after she failed to appear before it. Later, the Mumbai Police submitted a report saying an offence of defamation was made out against the actor.

(With inputs from PTI)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma