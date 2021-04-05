The court, while hearing a petition by Dr Jaishri Patil, said that an "impartial probe" cannot by conducted by the Mumbai Police as Deshmukh is the Home Minister of Maharashtra.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: The Bombay High Court on Monday asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe the alleged corruption charges levelled against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh by former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh. The court, while hearing a petition by Dr Jaishri Patil, said that an "impartial probe" cannot by conducted by the Mumbai Police as Deshmukh is the Home Minister of Maharashtra.

"Director of CBI is allowed to conduct preliminary inquiry. Such preliminary inquiry be ordered in accordance with law and be concluded within 15 days Once the preliminary inquiry is complete, director CBI (would) be at discretion to (decide on the) further course of action," the court said, as reported by Bar and Bench.

"We agree with Nankani and Jha that it is an unprecedented case before the court... Deshmukh is Home Minister who leads the police... There has to be an independent enquiry... But CBI need not register FIR immediately or take up Patil's complaint," the court added.

Singh was sacked from the position of Mumbai Police commissioner and transferred to Home Security Department last month. Days later, he wrote a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and alleged that Deshmukh had asked Mumbai Police encounter specialist Sachin Waze, who has been arrested by the National Security Agency (NIA), to collect Rs 100 crore from bars and hotels in Mumbai.

Singh had also moved the Supreme Court and sought a CBI investigation against Deshmukh. He had also sought protection from the Maharashtra government. The top court, however, had dismissed his plea and had asked him to approach the Bombay High Court.

"There is now another angle to it. The concerned parties were quite hunky-dory for very long. Now having fallen apart, one is making the allegation against the other. It is a serious matter no doubt. The High Court is competent to deal with this issue," the Supreme Court had said.

Later, Deshmukh had said that a retired High Court judge will probe the corruption charges levelled against him by Singh. He, however, had refuted all charges levelled against him and said that an attempt is being made to mislead people by disseminating wrong information about him.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma