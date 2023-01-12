Bomb Threat On Pune-Bound SpiceJet Flight, Police Says 'Nothing Suspicious'

DELHI Police on Thursday received a call regarding a bomb in a Pune-bound Spicejet flight from the national capital, before the takeoff.

"A call regarding a bomb in Pune-bound Spicejet flight from Delhi was received before the takeoff. CISF & Delhi Police are on alert. Flight being checked at Delhi Airport," said police, as quoted by the news agency ANI.

A call regarding a bomb in Pune-bound Spicejet flight from Delhi was received before the takeoff. CISF & Delhi Police are on alert. Flight being checked at Delhi Airport: Delhi Police pic.twitter.com/nQLrtSOqlv — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2023

However, the police also informed that they have not found anything suspicious yet, adding that the security drill will be followed as per SOP.

Due to the call, the flight's departure from Delhi airport was delayed. The flight was bound to go to Pune and the call was received before take-off.

(With inputs from ANI)