Bomb Threat On Pune-Bound SpiceJet Flight, Police Says 'Nothing Suspicious'

The police have informed that they have not found anything suspicious adding that the security drill will be followed as per SOP.

By JE News Desk
Thu, 12 Jan 2023 08:30 PM IST
Minute Read
Bomb Threat On Pune-Bound SpiceJet Flight, Police Says 'Nothing Suspicious'
Bomb threat on Pune bound SpiceJet (Image Credits: Reuters picture used for representation)

DELHI Police on Thursday received a call regarding a bomb in a Pune-bound Spicejet flight from the national capital, before the takeoff.

"A call regarding a bomb in Pune-bound Spicejet flight from Delhi was received before the takeoff. CISF & Delhi Police are on alert. Flight being checked at Delhi Airport," said police, as quoted by the news agency ANI.

However, the police also informed that they have not found anything suspicious yet, adding that the security drill will be followed as per SOP.

Due to the call, the flight's departure from Delhi airport was delayed. The flight was bound to go to Pune and the call was received before take-off.

(With inputs from ANI)

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.