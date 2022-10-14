Bomb Threat On Moscow-Delhi Flight, Search Underway; Passengers, Crew Safely Deboarded

ALL PASSENGERS and crew members coming from Moscow to Delhi were deboarded after a call about a bomb in the flight was received, the Delhi Police said.

According to the police, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) received an e-mail warning of a bomb on the flight in the early hours of Friday. “We received the PCR call at around 11.15 p.m. that the flight which was coming from Moscow, and was scheduled to land at 3.20 a.m., had a bomb in it,” the Delhi Police said.

The flight carrying 386 passengers and 16 crew members landed in Delhi and 16 crew members were immediately evacuated, the police official said.

The plane was taken to a safe and was thoroughly checked and as of now no bomb was found, the official said. The police further said that it was an international call which alerted them about the bomb. The investigation on the matter is continuing.

Further details were awaited.