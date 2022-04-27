Chandigarh | Jagran News Desk: Security was beefed up across Punjab after a bomb threat letter was recovered at Sultanpur Lodhi Railway Station in Kapurthala on Wednesday, said officials while adding that an investigation has been launched.

Officials said the Punjab police has also started examing CCTV footage to nab those who dropped the bomb threat letter at the railway station.

"Threat letter received by the post today mentioned that major railway stations like Sultanpur Lodhi, Ferozepur, and Jalandhar will be blown up by May 21 to avenge. It mentioned that Chief Minister Mann and a few other individuals will also be attacked," news agency ANI quoted the Station Master of Sultanpur Lodhi Railway Station as saying.

Punjab has become a new target for terrorists for the past few years. The number of drone activities has also increased in the state's border areas, with officials believing that Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) is trying to destabilise the situation in Punjab.

In December last year, a person lost his life in a blast at a court in Ludhiana. However, the police said the deceased man - identified as dismissed Punjab cop Gagandeep Singh - died while trying to plant explosives.

The Punjab police said Singh, arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) in 2019 in a drug-trafficking case, might have links with Khalistani elements, other international terror organisations, and drug smugglers.

"The deceased person, former policeman Gagandeep Singh was carrying the explosion. He was dismissed from service in 2019 and spent two years in jail following his arrest in a drug-trafficking case," Punjab Director-General of Police (DGP) Siddharth Chattopadhyaya had said.

"We cannot comment on anything. Only the experts can tell the kind of explosives used, but the district, state, and central forensics are on it. Every crowded place is on alert; the public should also be careful," Chattopadhyaya said.

