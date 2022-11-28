No Bomb Found In Delhi School After Police Search Premises

The Delhi Police on Monday conducted a thorough search of a school after receiving a bomb threat. However, police said no bomb was found in the premises of the school.

The police had received an email regarding a bomb in Indian Public School in south district of the national capital.

Giving an update on the situation, police said, "Local police was informed which reacted promptly. Bomb disposal squad, dog squad along with staff of Defence Colony PS reached the spot."

The school was evacuated and a thorough search was made, but no bomb was found. The email is also being verified by cyber team, police said.