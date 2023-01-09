Moscow-Goa Chartered Flight With 244 Passengers Makes Emergency Landing In Gujarat After Bomb Threat

A Moscow-Goa chartered flight on Monday was diverted to Jamnagar, Gujarat after Goa ATC received a bomb threat. Currently, the aircraft is under isolation bay, according to officials and the investigation is underway. Meanwhile, all the 244 passengers on board have been de-boarded at the airport after the aircraft landed safely at the airport at around 9.49pm, informed Jamnagar Airport Director.

Following the incident, the Indian authorities alerted the Russian Embassy about the alleged bomb scare on an Azur Air flight from Moscow to Goa.

"The Embassy was alerted by Indian authorities about an alleged bomb scare on Azur Air flight from Moscow to Goa. The aircraft made an emergency landing at Jamnagar Indian Air Force Base. Everyone on board is safe; authorities conducting an inspection of the aircraft informed the Russian Embassy.

Gujarat | Outside visuals from Jamnagar Aiport where Moscow-Goa chartered flight was diverted after Goa ATC received a bomb threat.



Aircraft is under isolation bay & further investigation is underway. pic.twitter.com/rjge2VLnxe — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2023

Pictures emerged from the airport shows that bomb squad as well as fire brigade teams have reached the spot. Apart from this, CISF officials, as well as the Collector and Superintendent of Police have also reached the airport.

Meanwhile, a Goan Police official said the flight which took off from Moscow was supposed to land at the Dabolim airport. Goa Police has beefed up security in and around the Dabolim airport as a precaution. Further investigation into the matter is underway