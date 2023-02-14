Bomb Suits, Threat Locator: CRPF Displays Latest Ammunition On Fourth Anniversary Of Pulwama Attack

THE CENTRAL Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) Special unit on Tuesday displayed the latest arms and ammunition on the fourth anniversary of Pulwama Terror Attack. Everything from weapons and ammunition to IED defuse suits made in Canada and explosive detectors made in Russia has been made accessible by the government to the soldiers on the ground.

Furthermore, multi threat locator made in USA, Wire and cable detector made in UK, Garrett Recon made in USA have also been provided the Centre, as reported by ANI.

On this day in 2019, 40 CRPF jawans lost their lives after a suicide bomber drove a car laden with explosives into the convoy. The terror attack was carried out by Pakistani terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed, which is led by Masood Azhar based in Bahawalpur (Pakistan). India avenged the Pulwama terror attack by carrying out airstrikes on Jaba Top in Pakistan's Balakot, destroying Jaish's terror training camps.

The CRPF while displaying the latest ammunition and arms said that the government provided them with the best and latest equipment and the soldiers are ready to face any kind of challenge.

“Government has provided us with a bomb suit to be used to defuse IEDs. The suit is weighing 40 kg. It is made in Canada. It can keep us secure within three metres when an IED is detected,” Ramesh Kumar, a CRPF soldier was quoted as saying by ANI.

A wreath-laying ceremony was conducted at the Martyrs Memorial at the CRPF Lethpora base camp in Pulwama district to remember the CRPF soldiers who lost their lives in the 2019 terror attack.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid homage to the martyred soldiers on the fourth anniversary of the Pulwama terror attack.

A suicide bomber, Adil Ahmad Dar, 22, who was associated with the Pakistan-based terrorist organisation, Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), rammed his explosives-laden car into the CRPF convoy in which 40 CRPF jawans lost their lives.

(With Agency Inputs.)