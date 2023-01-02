Bomb Found Near Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's Residence In Chandigarh

A BOMB was found near the house of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in Chandigarh, reported the news agency ANI.

Reportedly, the bomb squad is present at the spot. The place where the bomb was found, is also near the residence of Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar.

Bomb found near Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's house in Chandigarh; bomb squad present at the spot pic.twitter.com/qrDCnBS2IF — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2023

Speaking about the same, Sanjeev Kohli, Nodal officer of Disaster Management, Chandigarh said that a live bomb was discovered near Mann's house.

"A live bombshell has been found here. It has been secured with help of Police and Bomb Disposal Squad. An Army team has been called in. The area is being cordoned off. Further investigation is underway," he was quoted as saying by ANI.