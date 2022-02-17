New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) has been found in the unidentified bag found in Delhi's Old Seemapuri area on Thursday. The bomb disposal squad has reached the spot and the area has been evacuated. The Delhi Police on Thursday received a call regarding a suspicious article in Seemapuri in the northeastern part of the city and special cell teams were rushed to the spot to verify it.

According to news agency ANI, quoting Delhi Police sources, during the Ghazipur IED case investigation, Special Cell got information about a house in Old Seemapuri. When the Delhi Police Special Cell team reached the place, the said house was closed and a suspicious bag was found on the road.

The fire department and National Security Guard (NSG) were informed to rush to the spot. An investigation is underway.

On January 14, an unclaimed bag was recovered in front of Gate No 1 of Ghazipur Mandi, Delhi. An IED was found inside the bag which was later diffused by NSG. The Delhi Police suspect Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI hand in the case.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan