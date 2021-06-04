Bollywood Drugs Case: The NCB had on May 28 arrested Siddharth Pithani from Hyderabad and was brought to Mumbai on a transit warrant obtained from a court in the Telangana capital.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Days after his arrest from Hyderabad, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's flatmate Siddharth Pithani has been sent to 14-day judicial custody in connection with the drugs probe launched by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14 last year.

The NCB had on May 28 arrested Siddharth Pithani from Hyderabad and was brought to Mumbai on a transit warrant obtained from a court in the Telangana capital. Later, he was produced before a Mumbai court which remanded him in NCB custody till June 1.

Siddharth Pithani was late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's friend and was also staying with him at his Bandra residence in suburban Mumbai, an official of the NCB said as quoted by news agency PTI.

According to the NCB, Siddharth Pithani's role in the alleged Bollywood drugs case came to light when the anti-narcotics agency started investigating the matter after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput last year after which he was arrested.

Earlier, notices under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act) were served to Pithani but he did not join the investigation, it said. The NCB Mumbai gathered intelligence about the whereabouts of the accused in Hyderabad, the central agency said.

He was formally arrested under relevant sections of the NDPS Act and produced before a court in Hyderabad which granted his transit warrant, facilitating his travel to Mumbai, the central agency said. The CBI and the Mumbai Police have also grilled Pithani earlier in relation to Rajput's death that triggered many conspiracy theories and raked up the issue of nepotism in the Bollywood industry.

The arrest comes almost two and half months after it filed a 12,000-page charge sheet against 33 people, including actress Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty and others in the Bollywood drugs mafia probe case linked to Sushant's death on June 14, 2020, when he was found hanging in his flat.

Meanwhile, the NCB on May 30 had also questioned two domestic workers of Sushant Singh Rajput. Both the workers came on the radar of the NCB after Pithani was arrested. According to his statement to Mumbai Police, Pithani was among the first to see Rajput's hanging body on June 14, 2020.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan