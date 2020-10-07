Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik have been in prison for nearly a month over drugs related charges in Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday granted bail to actress Rhea Chakraborty, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau last month in a drugs case related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The court, however, rejected the bail plea of her brother Showik Chakraborty.

The court directed Rhea to mark her presence at a nearby police station for the next ten days. It also asked the actress to submit her passport and not leave the country. Asked to furnish a bond of Rs 10 lakh, Rhea has also been asked to not meet any of the witnesses.

"We are delighted by the order. Truth and Justice have prevailed and ultimately the submissions on facts and law have been accepted by Justice Sarang V Kotwal," said Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde.

A special NDPS court had on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of the actress, her brother and other accused arrested by the NCB till October 20.

The NCB began its investigation after the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which was probing money laundering charges linked to the case, shared some social media chats retrieved from Rhea Chakraborty's mobile phone, hinting at the alleged use of banned drugs.

The agency arrested the actress on September 8 for being an active member of a drugs syndicate and managing the finances of the late actor for drug procurement.

In her bail plea, Rhea contended that had said that she and her brother were sole targets of a witch-hunt by multiple agencies who had found no evidence incriminating her in the case. She also claimed that Sushant, her live-in partner, "took advantage of those closest to him to sustain his drug habit" and that she was trying to help him get rid of it.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta