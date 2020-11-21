Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday issued a summon to comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa in the alleged drugs case in Bollywood. The agency had earlier conducted a raid at their residence in Mumbai.

Media reports suggest that the central probe agency, which raided Singh's house after a drug peddler named her in the probe, has recovered 'ganja' from her residence in Mumbai.

"She and her husband both have been detained for questioning by NCB about possession of narcotics substances," said Sameer Wankhede, Zonal Director, NCB Office, Mumbai.

Singh, who is popular for her role in 'The Kapil Sharma Show', is married to Haarsh Limabchiyaa. The couple had tied knots on December 3, 2017, and currently stays in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, this is the latest raid conducted by the NCB in the alleged drug nexus in Bollywood. The agency had earlier conducted a raid at actor Arjun Rampal's residence in Mumbai.

Before Rampal, the agency also raided film producer Firoz Nadiadwala's house earlier in the month. It also arrested Nadiadwala's wife after ganja was allegedly found at their residence in suburban Juhu.

However, the two have denied having links to the drug nexus in Bollywood, saying they will fully cooperate with the agency.

"I am fully cooperating with the investigation. I have nothing to do with drugs. The medicine found at my residence was prescribed. The prescription has been found and handed over," Arjun Rampal had said earlier, as reported by NDTV.

The NCB had launched a probe in the alleged drug case in Bollywood following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June.

The central probe agency had also arrested Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for allegedly having links in the case.

Apart from Rhea and her brother Showik, the agency also arrested Rajput's cook and house help. However, all those who are accused in the case are currently out on bail.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma